Oats Market to Reach Above US$7.4 Billion by 2025

Oat Prices Correlated to Prices of Other Grains: The global demand for oats is expected to improve on the back of the strong demand for highly nutritious and organic food products. Oats are not only consumed by humans but also used in animal feed in key countries such as the US. Weight loss diets often include oats, which could be a good sign for producers and suppliers of oats considering the rising need to reduce obesity rates and maintain optimum fitness levels. However, certain market risks such as drop in prices due to overproduction, reduction in correlated prices of other grains, and economic slowdown in some countries could affect the business of oats companies.



Bakery and Confectionery Industry and Demand for Oat-based Breads: On the basis of product type, the global oats market is segmented into powder/flour, regular/flakes, and groats. The report also offers a thorough research study on different applications of oats such as personal care products, healthcare products, bakery and confectionery, food ingredient, and others. High demand for whole grain breads and the use of oats as an important ingredient in different types of breads is expected to create opportunities in the bakery and confectionery industry. The bakery and confectionery segment could also gain growth from the high popularity of gluten-free oatmeal and oat bread.



America among Top 10 Oats Producing Countries: North America could be among high-growth regional markets for oats. Some of the expected factors strengthening the demand for oats in the region are:



? Awareness about the health benefits of replacing boxed and sugary cereals with oatmeal

? High popularity of oat-based recipes

? Heavy consumption of oats as a breakfast cereal

? Strong production of oats in the US

? Need to reduce obesity and adopt healthy eating habits



? Notable demand for convenience foods



Players to Keep Close Eye on Correlated Prices of Other Grains: The report offers comprehensive company profiling of key players operating in the global oats market, including Quaker Oats Company, Blue Lake Milling, Morning Foods, Avena Foods, General Mills, Grain Millers, and Richardson International. Following could be the key focuses of leading oats producers in the world:



? Tapping into opportunities that could birth as a result of increasing food needs in emerging countries such as Brazil, China, and India

? Carefully study the correlation between cereal grains (for example, corn and oats) in terms of price to take the right pricing decisions

? Continuous launch of new and innovative products to keep consumers interested in the global oats market



