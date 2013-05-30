Obama Care Health Insurance Exchanges May Not Offer Obesity Treatments Including Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- National Bariatric Link has released new information regarding the Affordable Care Act and how it affects people who are combating obesity.



Thus far obesity treatment under the Affordable Care Act is largely being handled at the state level. One of the key components of the act is a mandate that state health exchanges cover a set of health care service categories it has defined as Essential Health Benefits. As of right now, it is expected that 23 states will have obesity treatments. These obesity treatments include metabolic and bariatric surgery as part of its Essential Health Benefits, and five other states will also begin covering weight loss programs.



Despite this progress, 27 states and Washington, DC currently have no plans to include this crucial provision. It is important for consumers to know how ObamaCare will affect access to treatment for obesity, and National Bariatric Link recommends that people stay informed as to updates thought resources such as ASMBS.



Thomas Smith, President of National Bariatric Link, elaborates on this issue. According to Smith, "bariatric surgery has been shown to improve or resolve more than 40 obesity related diseases and conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. It is important that people realize these decisions are being made at the state level and many states are expected to exclude obesity treatments" and impede obese people from having help in their weight loss journey.



