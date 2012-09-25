Gravis Marketing Ohio Poll-Obama Razor Thin Lead

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Gravis Marketing has conducted a poll of likely voters in the State of Ohio. The questions covered the presidential and senate elections. We show President Barack Obama at 45.2% and Governor Mitt Romney at 44.3%. The Senate race shows Senator Brown with a 3.9% lead over Josh Mandel.



Multiple Ohio polls have been released in the last week, all showing President Obama with a lead. The lead ranges anywhere from 7% with Fox News, while Rasmussen and ARG have Obama with a 1% point lead, similar to the poll that we conducted.



One thing that stood out in this poll: Obama has a 12% lead in personal likability over Romney. The upcoming debates could be a deciding factor in the race.



Gravis Marketing Polls are conducted through automated phone calls, the poll is of likely voters in the state of Ohio. Gravis Marketing is a non-partisan company, located in Winter Springs, Florida. For Questions or Media Inquiries contact Doug Kaplan doug@gravismarketing.com Phone 407-242-1870



Poll Results