Obama Urges Public to Support Gun-Control Legislation

Relatives of the Connecticut school shooting victims went to Washington this week, so as to call for senators to support the restriction of gun use. President Obama helped to transport the eleven family members to Washington, after having given a speech in Connecticut the previous evening, where he attempted to encourage residents to support the idea of gun control legislation. The Republican Party is strongly opposed to the legislation.



Obama believes this to be one of the most important issues facing American today. The president became emotional during his speech in Connecticut, as he described the torment which the parents of the victims were experiencing in the aftermath of the shooting, and explained that it's worth fighting for this legislation, if it means that they can prevent one more parent from losing their child in this manner. He also argued that lawmakers have a responsibility to the victims and their relatives, to ensure that an up or down vote took place in the Senate. The crowd who attended the speech were very receptive to the president's words, and he was given a standing ovation at the end.



Many people in favour of the legislation are concerned that political stunts will be used to prevents votes being made on this type of reform. Obama addressed this in his speech, stating that he was appalled to think that politicians who were against the reform would go to such lengths. The Democrats held a meeting two days ago, so that they could determine whether or not the Democrat Senator Joe Manchin was likely to reach a compromise with the Republican Senator Pat Toomey. A final decision will be made in the coming week.



If the two senators, who are both considered to be quite conservative, were to come to an agreement, this would bring in bipartisan support. But if these negotiations are abandoned, it will be that much more difficult for the Democrats to push any measures through the Senate, and ultimately, this will have a detrimental effect on the gun control drive currently being orchestrated by Obama. The president's proposal to ban ammunition magazines and assault weapons, and to impose more thorough background checks on those who purchase guns, are being strongly opposed by the National Rifle Association.



