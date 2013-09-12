Obamacare and Addiction: Will It Hurt or Help Addicts

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Neisha Zaffuto and William McCormick of Medivance Billing are pleased to have the opportunity to present a special seminar on the Affordable Care Act at the ”Moments of Change” Conference on September 24th, 2013 at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.



Many people in the addiction community are wondering how Obamacare will affect those suffering with addiction. Will there be more treatment options available or will out-of-pocket expenses put a financial burden on the addict’s family members?



Neisha Zaffuto and William McCormick will provide conference attendees with information that will help them navigate the tricky new health care options being offered in this Fall so that families can pick the best plan for their addicted loved ones. They share with what every addict’s family, loved ones and health care providers need to know about Obamacare and how it will affect those suffering with addiction. The day will also be filled with crucial information and top notch speakers in the addiction field.



Neisha Zaffuto – President of Medivance Billing Services says “The Affordable Care Act will be a revolutionary milestone for our current and future generations to have an opportunity to seek care in the early stages of their disease and not wait until it has escalated to the point of death or devastation to themselves or others.”



William McCormick, MBA – CEO of Medivance Billing Services "The affordable care act will present some start-up challenges, yet it will present greater benefits once its fully implemented. Moreover, having the provision that eliminates insurance carriers from having the power to deny coverage due to pre-existing conditions, will benefit millions of Americans who currently suffers from substance abuse and mental health disorders, gain the needed treatment services".



Medivance Billing has generously gifted those wishing to attendee with a special code for admission reducing the day’s admission fee from $225 to only $50(breakfast and lunch are included). To register use code MOCMED924 and go to:



http://foundationsevents.com/moments-of-change-2013/agenda/#tuesday



About Medivance Billing Services

Medivance has developed effective internal controls that promote adherence to applicable Federal and State law, and the program requirements of Federal, State, and private plans. We believe that an e ective compliance program is particularly important in e orts to prevent fraud and abuse. Specifically, Medivance will meet the U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) compliance security rules by implementing a series of administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to use to assure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of electronic protected health information.