Bel Air, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- While President Obama’s Affordable Care Act has received a mixed reception, one Maryland Medical Doctor has a bold message for the nation’s people – Obamacare is designed from the ground up to fail. Firm in the belief that it should never have become law; Mark Davis MD exposes the legislation’s fatal inconsistencies and outright lies in a bold new book.



‘Obamacare: Dead on Arrival, A Prescription for Disaster’ uses an abundance of real-world research and studies to expose Obamacare for what it is, a downward spiral towards scarcities of pharmaceuticals, therapies, hospital beds and physicians. Millions could lose their lives in the process.



Synopsis:



Obamacare: Dead on Arrival, A Prescription for Disaster describes, in detail, the horrific events that follow when medical care is rationed and how it will directly affect you. Through numerous examples this book explores the negative outcomes of limiting medical services. Obamacare was never intended to improve medical care and access. Instead this egregious legislation's intent was to equalize the boundaries between the societal classes. The author draws from many real life examples how death came inadvertently to people when services were beyond their reach.



Specifically, insufficient ambulances, deficiencies of cutting edge pharmaceuticals, lack of medical specialists and more that led to horrific outcomes. This book also encompasses many of the legal, ethical, moral and economic detriments that arise under the monstrous legislation known as Obamacare. After reading Dead on Arrival your knowledge will increase exponentially on the current state of medical politics and how you can circumvent the worst elements of Obamacare.



As the author explains, his book shuns political rhetoric to get down to brass tacks and take a look at the effects of Obamacare from a grassroots perspective.



“It goes beyond the health exchanges to reveal the quality of medical services patients will be overpaying for. Essentially, we’ll all become lab animals in Obama’s illegitimate medical maze. The book takes readers on a journey through the illegal manoeuvres used to bring this pathetic law into existence, who it will really benefit and how millions will die thanks to its implementation,” says Davis.



Continuing, “Access to medical services is not an absolute right as pushed by certain elements of the government. My book explains how people will actually end up receiving less medical service at times when they need it the most. Finally, it proposes some solutions to this problem; even now the tipping point has been passed.”



The book’s nine chapters cover topics including why Government-managed medical care is no friend to them, how the country’s health system evolved from its infancy, why access diminishes when the medical system is called upon to perform more work than it was designed for and even a chapter dedicated to the Bay State's experiment in socialized medicine.



“Readers will also uncover multiple examples, taken from actual news stories, displaying how reduced access to emergency services has caused needless deaths. They’ll close the last page recognizing that survival is not the end goal of Obamacare, usurping 20% of the economy is,” Davis adds.



As a text that’s vital to the continued good health of Americans everywhere, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy of the book now.



‘Obamacare: Dead on Arrival, A Prescription for Disaster’, published by Healthnets, is available now: http://amzn.to/1d4poKi. https://www.createspace.com/3801630. This book can be purchased through any bookstore and is on Kindle/Nook readers.



About Mark Davis MD

Mark Davis MD, a native of New York City, has been a physician for the last three decades. Dr. Davis has managed and or owned numerous health facilities which required him to interact with many levels of state and federal bureaucracies. His set of experiences with government officials provided him expansive insights into the manner in which narrow minded bureaucrats carryout legislative mandates. Dr. Davis is a media consultant who is called upon to explain complex issues on health care and its politics to media show hosts and their producers. With three books and hundreds of published articles to his credit Dr. Davis’ work is well known to those in his field and the media community.