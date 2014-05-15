Obesity Can Be Beaten Says Amazing Core Fitness

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The world is watching America very closely as the obesity problem continues to increase with the obesity rate currently at 37 percent of the adult population. Instead of being known for the great products it produces and the good work it does on the world stage, America is known for the serious obesity problem.



Currently, there are over 60 percent of adults who are overweight and according to health experts this could rise by 2050 where experts believe one in three people will be obese. However, Amazing Core Fitness the fitness company behind the popular resistance bands that help men and women to lose weight in their own homes, believe the obesity battle can be won.



Amazing Core Fitness who has reported an increase in the number of people in America who have been buying their Resistance Bands to help with their weight loss goal, believe if people change their lifestyle and exercise for at least 20 minutes a day then obesity can be beaten. The Amazing Core Fitness Resistance Loop Bands which are currently on special offer from Amazon priced from just $14.97 (http://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Core-Fitness-Resistance-Strengthening/dp/B00J6EIKEE), are already helping people to lose weight through exercise with amazing results that have been reported. The fitness company believes if more people continue to exercise then more people will lose weight and obesity will be sent packing.



Obesity is a serious issue in America, causing men and women to become a higher risk of serious health issues. These health issues Include Type 2 Diabetes, some forms of cancer and depression, giving adults in Alaska a good reason to turn to exercise and become slimmer, all of which can be done with the popular Amazing Core Resistance Loop Bands.



Medical experts have said regular exercising can improve your health including:



Improves your chances of living longer and living healthier



Helps protect you from developing heart disease and stroke or its precursors, high blood pressure and undesirable blood lipid patterns



Helps protect you from developing certain cancers, including colon and breast cancer, and possibly lung and endometrial (uterine lining) cancer



Helps prevent type 2 diabetes (what was once called adult-onset diabetes) and metabolic syndrome (a constellation of risk factors that increases the chances of developing heart disease and diabetes)



Helps prevent the insidious loss of bone known as osteoporosis



Reduces the risk of falling and improves cognitive function among older adults



Relieves symptoms of depression and anxiety and improves mood



Prevents weight gain, promotes weight loss (when combined with a lower-calorie diet), and helps keep weight off after weight loss



Improves heart-lung and muscle fitness



Improves sleep

Amazing Core Fitness would like to see people take the obesity problem serious and exercise more while eating healthy foods instead of foods with high sugar.



To learn more about Amazing Core Fitness and their Resistance Loop Bands priced from $14.97 that is helping people to become slimmer in America, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Core-Fitness-Resistance-Strengthening/dp/B00J6EIKEE



About Amazing Core Fitness

Learn more about Amazing Core Fitness at their official website http://amazingcorefitness.com



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