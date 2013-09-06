Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Obesity - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Obesity - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Obesity - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Obesity, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Obesity. Obesity - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Obesity.

- A review of the Obesity products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Obesity pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Obesity.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Obesity pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Athersys, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Plexxikon Inc.

BioLineRx, Ltd.

Ipsen S.A.

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GTx, Inc.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Norgine Limited

Pfizer Inc.

VIVUS, Inc.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited

Genfit

Arrowhead Research Corporation

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Calzada Limited

PROLOR Biotech, Inc.

NeuroSearch A/S

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WhanIn Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Unigene Laboratories, Inc.

Theratechnologies Inc.

Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

LG Life Sciences, Ltd

Transition Therapeutics Inc.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

Phynova Group Ltd

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

DiaMedica Inc.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

Digna Biotech, S.L.

Betagenon AB

Sirtris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jenrin Discovery, Inc.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.

Metabolex, Inc

Helsinn Healthcare S.A.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spherix Incorporated

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.

AngioChem Inc.

Global Health Ventures Inc.

Zafgen Inc.

Ambrx, Inc.

Braasch Biotech LLC

Zealand Pharma A/S

Indus Biotech Private Limited

Intarcia Therapeutics, Inc.

Thrasos, Inc.

Versartis, Inc.

Kainos Medicine, Inc.

Avaxia Biologics, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

Aegis Therapeutics, LLC

BRIDGE BIORESEARCH PLC

Globeimmune, Inc.

Targacept, Inc.

Molecular Design International, Inc.

N-Gene Research Laboratories, Inc.

PepTcell Limited

Galenea Corp.

Verva Pharmaceuticals Limited

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.

Domainex Ltd.

Lithera, Inc.

DiscoveryBiomed, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Motif BioSciences, Inc.

Sirona Biochem Corp

Vicore Pharma AB

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PharmaIN Corporation

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals



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