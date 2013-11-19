Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Obesity Therapeutics - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Assessment to 2022 market report to its offering

After a more than decade-long dormancy, the obesity market is undergoing a revival with the advent of several novel therapies that will lend considerable visibility to this indication space. This includes the use of combination therapies that simultaneously target multiple pathways and regulate appetite control, as well as novel molecular entities with new mechanisms of action. Due to this growing pipeline of late-stage drugs, this market is expected to experience substantial growth over the next decade. The main drivers of growth will be a large overweight and obese population that need pharmacological intervention, the increasingly frequent prescription of pharmacological therapy as physicians make preemptive efforts to curtail disease progression with earlier treatment, as well as greater responsibility of third party payers for reimbursement and thus allow greater access of medications to patients.



Scope



Overview of obesity, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines



Annualized obesity therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2012 and forecast to 2022



Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the obesity therapeutics market



Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs



Analysis of the current and future market competition in the Brazil obesity therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons To Buy



Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Brazil obesity therapeutics market.



Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Brazil obesity therapeutics market in the future.



Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.



Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



Track drug sales in the Brazil obesity therapeutics market from 2012-2022.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146549/obesity-therapeutics-brazil-drug-forecast-and-market-assessment-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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