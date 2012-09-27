Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Brief Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited; Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Key Therapeutics; Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - News; Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Latest Updates; Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Pipeline; Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/89997/obio-pharmaceutical-holdings-limited-product-pipeline-review-2012.html