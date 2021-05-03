Object Storage Market to Witness Massive Growth by Google, IBM, Microsoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Object Storage Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Object Storage market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Object Storage industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Object Storage study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



Key players in the global Object Storage market

IBM Corporation (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Dell EMC (United States), Hitachi Vantara HCP (Japan), Huawei (China), Qumulo (United States), Scality (United States), NetApp StorageGRID Webscale (United States), Scality Ring (United States), Cloudian Hyperstore (United States)



Object storage is a modern storage technology concept, which can also define as "cloud object storage". It describes as how to extend local infrastructure with cloud storage capacities and fulfilling a needs to manage hypergrowth to unlock data value on the demand of elasticity, as-a-service pricing, unlimited scale, and global reach. IBM Corporation the major player in the cloud object storage market, which makes storage practically limitless amounts of data, simply and cost-effectively. IBM's on-premises cloud object storage has come on top in this industry. The cloud object storage market is segmented on the basis of service, cloud deployment, and application.



What's Trending in Market:

Denser and Cheaper Flash

AI And Machine Learning Storage Analytics

Multi-Cloud Data Management

Composable Infrastructure



Challenges:

Increasing the Breadth and Depth of Existing Solutions

Data Security and Privacy Concern



Restraints:

Object Storage



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Technologically Upgraded Services

Expansion of Professional and Managed Services

Increasing Awareness about Cost-Effective Cloud Services among Others



The Object Storage industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Object Storage market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Object Storage report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Object Storage market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Object Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Object Storage, File Storage, Block Storage), Application (Social media platforms, IT and telecommunications platforms, BFSI, Others), Services (Professional services, Managed services), Deployment (Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud)



The Object Storage market study further highlights the segmentation of the Object Storage industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Object Storage report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Object Storage market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Object Storage market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Object Storage industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



