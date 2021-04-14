Objective Lenses Market to Reach ~US$ 500 Mn Value by 2030; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Rise in Laboratory Activities May Lead to Spread of COVID-19 in Medical Settings

Companies in the objective lenses market are increasing awareness about handling and disinfecting microscope products in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). For instance, world leader in optics and imaging products, Nikon, is educating its users about WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines for general handling and disinfection of microscope products. As such, local medical authorities and relevant organizations are also practicing the WHO guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.



Since R&D activities in labs and research centers have intensified over the past couple of months, companies in the objective lenses market are capitalizing on this trend to increase the availability of objective lens products.



Moreover, the unprecedented demand for vaccines and drugs that reduce the severity of COVID-19 in patients is another key driver for the growth of the objective lenses market. On the other hand, many disinfectant formulations are not compatible with objective lens products. Hence, manufacturers are advising users to follow the user manual guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting objective lenses.



Want to know the obstructions to your company's growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77976

Automated Digital Microscopes Transform Processes in Modern Biomedical Applications

The automated digital microscopy and fluorescence imaging is playing a pivotal role in modern biomedical applications and in diagnostic instruments. For instance, Dover Motion— a subsidiary of instrument development and contract manufacturer Invetech, is shedding light on automated digital microscopy and fluorescence imaging concepts with the help of online videos. Thus, the booming digital marketing space is increasing the visibility of microscopes with objective lenses. Furthermore, companies in the objective lenses market should explore untapped opportunities in online sales and digital marketing to increase the uptake of objective lens products.



DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) sequencers, digital pathology scanners, and cell imaging instruments are generating stable revenue streams for companies in the objective lenses market. Manufacturers are focusing on performance and cost of objective lenses that are being increasingly used in high-precision automated digital microscopes.



New Manufacturing Technologies in Objective Lenses Help Obtain High-quality Images

The growing demand for improved image flatness and numerical aperture has triggered innovations in objective lenses. For instance, the Japan-based optical products company Olympus is acquiring global recognition with its X Line™ series objectives that are a breakthrough innovation in optics and photonics technologies. Companies in the objective lenses market are increasing their R&D activities in new manufacturing technologies in order to gain a competitive edge over other market players.



New manufacturing technologies help improve image flatness and correct the chromatic aberration. Users in the medical and research field are benefitting from improved objective lenses, owing to their advantageous qualities of acquiring bright and high-quality images. In addition, the competition in the objective lenses market is intensifying as manufacturers are increasing their availability of lenses that deliver improved quantitative data acquisition. The latest series of lenses accelerates the speed of creating large and stitched images.



Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Special Mounting Strategies in Designs of Objectives Ensure Performance in Variable-temperature Environments

The objective lenses market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 500 Mn by 2030, as innovative designs in objective lenses are revolutionizing the field of industrial metrology and other vision systems. The demanding metrology applications such as interferometers require objective lenses with minimal tolerances in order to achieve valid measurement results. Manufacturers in the objective lenses market are using classical CAD (Computer-aided Design) software to innovate in mechanical designs of objective lenses.



Manufacturers are also catering to specific requirements of industrial users such as introducing special mounting techniques in objective lenses for low-stress interfaces of optical and mechanical parts. The burgeoning demand for semiconductor applications such as special gluing of components is acting as a key driver for market growth. Hence, companies are innovating in new designs for objective lenses by adopting special mounting strategies and flexure hinges to ensure performance in variable-temperature environments.



Read Our Trending Press Release Below: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-trend-of-online-payments-to-invite-promising-growth-for-point-of-sale-pos-terminal-market-between-2020-and-2030-tmr-301179705.html