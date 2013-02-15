O'Boyles Roof Plumbing, Melbourne's Leading Roofing and Roof Plumbing Company, Revamps Website

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Diamond Creek, VIC – O’Boyles Roof Plumbing, a company that has been providing roofing and roof plumbing services since 1989, has recently launched their new website. The company stated that the new website was created to display the various services offered by them and view previously completed projects. Over the years, O’Boyles Roof Plumbing has become one of the leading roof plumbing companies in Melbourne and is currently working for premier insurance builders in the city.



The media spokesperson of O’Boyles Roof Plumbing quoted on the new website launch and the various services offered by the company, “The new website has a simplistic look as we wanted to display the most important aspects only. Through the site interested prospects can view detailed specifications of the roof sheets and gutters we use for roofing and roof restoration. Completed roofing jobs and an interactive display of roof color profiles are also added in the new website. With over 23 years of experience in the industry we have taken up variety of projects. Our specialization lies in roofing new homes and roof replacement. We have also completed many guttering projects. The new website also an enquiry feature where any project or service related query can be asked.”



An inspection and certificate of compliance is provided to all customers after project completion by the company. The company also carries a full Public Liability Insurance and ensures safety of their employees by installing safety hand rail access to meet worksafe standards.



O’Boyles Roof Plumbing informed that they use Fielders products for all guttering projects. The company further added that after working on number of gutter replacement projects they have now created a list of high-quality profiles made by Fielders products which are best suited for homes, industrial, commercial and rural buildings. These profiles are designed for superior strength and attractiveness to compliment the homes.



About O’Boyles Roof Plumbing Pty Ltd

O’Boyles Roof Plumbing Pty Ltd is one of the leading companies in providing roof and roof plumbing services in Melbourne. Through their online platform, http://www.oboylesroofing.com.au/, the various services offered by the company and portfolio of completed projects can be viewed. The company has been operational since 1989 and specializes in roofing new homes and re-roofing existing ones. O’Boyles Roof Plumbing is also associated with Melbourne’s premier insurance builders.



