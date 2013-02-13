OBP Talks About the Unemployment Rate in America and Announces Their Business

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- According to the United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics the unemployment rate for the United States of America averaged 8.07 percent for 2012. Online Business Professionals founded in June 2012 by Mark Clark and based in Sydney New South Wales, Australia. With alliances worldwide is proud to announce they are accepting new independent minded entrepreneurs to their online mentoring program.



According to Mr. Clark, he founded the Online Business Professionals program after feeling he had reached the end of his rope with his professional career versus his family life. Building on his interest in earning a living using the Internet, Mr. Clark decided to pursue home based opportunities that were not limited to his local physical area.



Online Business Professionals is based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia with their services being put to use in over 140 countries with over 40,000 successful members that have used Mr. Clark’s services. Finding the right online business for each individual is the key to the success that OBP Online Business Professionals have experienced.



Mr. Clark’s mentoring program offers a guarantee of profits; no other online business opportunities offer this type of guarantee. Online Business Professionals can make this guarantee due to the rigorous program, led by Mr. Clark and alliances, its personalized training that is customized to the individual being mentored.



About Mark Clark

After enduring a failed marriage and working at an unsatisfying job, Mark had no time left for his two children at the end of the day. This motivated Mark to do something different, having tried countless business opportunities that failed miserably due to being scams; Mark came across one that was genuine. After some training and joining a community of supportive likeminded people, Mark has decided to share this opportunity with others around the world.



