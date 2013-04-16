OBS Heating & Plumbing Introduces Free Phone Consultations for Plumbing Customers

Southall, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- According to recent numbers released by price sharing website WhatPrice.co.uk, the price of plumbing services have increased dramatically in the city of London, especially in comparison to those in the outlying towns and areas of England. However, according to Bob Mudgal, spokesperson for OBS Heating & Plumbing (www.obslimited.co.uk), if homeowners will just shop around a bit, Londoners can find quality plumbers at affordable rates.



Says Mudgal, "We are conscious that price is always an important factor when choosing heating and plumbing or decorating services, but we also believe that it’s important not to cut corners. It’s unfortunate that there are many illegal gas workers who may appear cheap, but endanger the lives of their customers."



Many repairs can actually be made by the consumers themselves, saving money on costly premises visits. Mudgal agrees, even offering a free phone service to those who want to ask questions. "Above all else, we’re happy to provide initial telephone advice for free. Your heating and plumbing problem may be something that you can easily fix yourself and a phone call costs you nothing more than your time. If we identify that the problem needs us to come out to you, then we would provide you with accurate costings before you make a commitment. But if we can help you over the phone, that's a win situation for you, too."



Mudgal advises not all plumbers in the marketplace have your best interest at heart and advices consumers to shop around for one who will do what needs to be done, not what will bring them the most profit. "Not every boiler, for example, has to be replaced. Boiler breakdowns can be frustrating because so much relies on the boiler system working. There can also be the perception that a boiler repair is going to cost a fortune, which usually isn't the case. Find someone with experience who can fix it, if at all possible, and you will save a great deal of money."



About OBS Heating & Plumbing

Based in Southall, West London, OBS Heating and Plumbing provides our plumbing services to customers in West London, Ealing, Hanwell, Harrow, Kingston, Wembley, Middlesex and further afield. In business since 1993, they are a family business that have been providing a wide range of plumbing services to exceed customer expectations, including a full warranty. Additionally, after work is completed, they will follow up with their customers to ensure that everything was done to their satisfaction, further following up again at a set time in the future, typically 6 months, to ensure the customer is still happy.



