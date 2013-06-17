Obsidian Launches New Slide Boards for Exercise and Sports

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Obsidian is a producer of high-quality slide boards for the purposes of practising a variety of sports and free-hand exercises. Their products can be used by people of all ages and fitness levels.



The slide board is an extremely versatile creation and those manufactured by Obsidian are sure to make a valuable addition to the fitness kit of anyone who likes exercising and staying healthy. The boards can be used for a number of activities – whether one is a sports enthusiast or dedicated to working out regularly, a slide board can be very helpful. It can be used very effectively as a base for training in games such as hockey or figure skating as well as a number of other sports.



Even for those who are not athletes or inclined towards sports, an Obsidian slide board can prove to be of many uses. The boards provide a suitable base for intense workout sessions and are sure to contribute positively to the fitness routine of anyone who wants to lose weight or tone their muscles. For those who prefer freehand exercises or want to work out in the comfort of their homes, this product can prove to be exceptionally useful. It can also be used by rehabilitation patients who have been recommended an exercise regime in order to recover from accidents and injuries or by women to shed post-pregnancy weight.



Apt for a variety of uses, a slide board can make for a fine way to adopt a healthier approach to life. At Obsidian, a slide board is not seen as merely an apparatus for exercise – rather it is regarded as a way for people to have a great experience while getting healthy at the same time. With this in mind, Obsidian also offers customers a range of workout DVDs featuring specialized instructors who show viewers how to make optimum use of their slide boards.



Obsidian’s products are easy to use and score on practicality. Light and highly durable, it can be handled by users with no difficulty. It’s hardly surprising that over the year, Obsidian’s list of satisfied clients has only grown in number.



