Obstetrics and Gynecology Medical Expert in Singapore

One of the most acclaimed obstetrician and gynecologist in Singapore, Dr Wong Yoke Meng , has been equipped with sufficient experience in his profession for the last 30 years. In connection with this, Dr. Wong Yoke Meng has obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Medicine and Surgery from National University of Singapore.



Not long after, Dr Wong Yoke Meng acquired a specialization degree in obstetrics and gyneclogy.



In the university hospital, he worked as a physician and a professor simultaneously. In addition, he was a consultant in KK Hospital specifically in the OB/GYN Department prior to his private practice.



30 Competent Years in Medical Practice



“I have helped a lot of women to achieve a better lifestyle through the appropriate medical practice”, said Dr. Wong. “I firmly believe that every patient should be given a medical treatment wholly. It is not merely providing anti-aging medication. It should be a practice that will hand over a lot of benefits for the patient’s total health”, he added.



Throughout the long years of his medical career, Dr. Wong has brought smiles to a great number of patients because of the effective medical treatment he provided. Generally, his patients are diagnosed with different symptoms like andropause, peri menopause and other unpreventable menopause manifestations. He has ignited the drive of his patients to live life fully as he treated them with bio-identical hormone replacement.



Dr Wong Yoke Meng is not only a medical specialist. He is as well a famous public speaker who shares his knowledge and skills in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He generally talks about subjects related to medicines for anti-aging since he is a supporter of the said medical practice.



Furthermore, he has received a great number of invitations for him to speak and discuss about anti-aging medicine in various international meetings and conferences.



About Dr Wong Yoke Meng

Dr Wong Yoke Meng is a well-known and respected medical practitioner in the field of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) as well as in anti-aging treatment. He has been identified by many as a physician who always thinks about the general health of his patients including their physical appearance.



