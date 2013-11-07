Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements market report to its offering

The Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the obstetrics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.







The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter obstetrics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors obstetrics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.







Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.







This report contains over 500 links to online copies of actual obstetrics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.







The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of obstetrics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.







Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in obstetrics dealmaking since 2007 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication. In addition the chapter includes an analysis of financial deal terms by stage at signing covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Analysis includes median values and distribution of values for each stage of development.







Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading obstetrics deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.







Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of obstetrics deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to all obstetrics deals since 2007 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all obstetrics partnering deals signed and announced since 2007. The chapter is organized by specific obstetrics therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all obstetrics partnering deals signed and announced since 2007. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.







The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in obstetrics partnering and dealmaking since 2007.







In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of obstetrics technologies and products.



Benifits:



Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:







In-depth understanding of obstetrics deal trends since 2007



Access obstetrics deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Research hundreds of actual contracts between obstetrics partner companies



Comprehensive access to over 500 links to actual obstetrics deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies



Indepth review of obstetrics deals entered into by the leading fifty bigpharma companies



Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals



Identify key terms under which companies partner obstetrics opportunities



Uncover companies actively partnering obstetrics opportunities







Report scope







Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to pediatrics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.







Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:







Trends in obstetrics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007



Analysis of obstetrics deal structure



Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data



Access to hundreds of obstetrics deal contract documents



Comprehensive access to over 500 obstetrics deal records



The leading obstetrics deals by value since 2007



Most active obstetrics dealmakers since 2007







In Obstetrics Partnering Terms and Agreements, available deals and contracts are listed by:







Headline value



Upfront payment value



Royalty rate value



Stage of development at signing



Deal component type



Technology type



Specific therapy indication







Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145468/obstetrics-partnering-terms-and-agreements.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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