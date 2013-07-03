Obtain Leawo Multi-Region Blu-Ray Player Free of Charge from TrialPay BOGO Special Offer

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- News said that the renowned software enterprise - Leawo Software had established a long-term friendly cooperative relation with nationally well-known payment and promotion platform – TrialPay to offer attractive benefits for customers. The software giant currently gives away its smash hit multi-region Blu-ray player software to movie buffs who have finished any offer on TrailPay.



Getting stuff for free is always an attractive proposition from the consumer's point of view, and just based on this idea, this payment model "Buy One, Get One Free" is becoming very popular on TrailPay. TrailPay works with online merchants in the software, social applications, casual games, online services and retail industries, relying on a web of business relationships to give consumers free goods, as long as they buy something else from a long list of well-known online stores.



Leawo software has chosen this widely-lauded alternative e-commerce payment to offer its 2013 flagship multi-region Blu-ray media player for free, which fully shows TrialPay platform's popularity and the software giant's hope for a more customer-oriented marketing mode. "We're so happy to join hands with TrialPay – the critically acclaimed payment platform and let more people embrace the full features of our best-reviewed product for free" said Steven Zhang, CEO of Leawo Software.



It is said that this highly-praised Leawo multi-region blu-ray player is the most powerful and effective BD, DVD region killer which will help people play back all region-coded BD discs and DVD discs. This all-region free blu-ray player from Leawo surpasses PowerDVD, WinDVD, etc. to make Blu-ray discs region free. It offers BD fans unlimited time to change region code from A to C according to their specific BD disc. On the contrary, PowerDVD, WinDVD, etc only allow for up to 5 times of region changes in their setting menus. When it comes to the region-coded DVD disc playback, this software works excellently in the background, and automatically decrypts the DVD region code, making DVD discs region free and unprotected. In a world, the high-tech disc-protection-removing technology exquisitely crafted on this software just makes it excellent than ever.



"We feel greatly honored to have a chance to cooperate with Leawo Software. Our TrialPay shoppers have long been searching for such a BD/DVD region killer freebie and Leawo just gives us a real surprise to make it a reality." said Alex Rampell, the CEO of TrialPay. Besides BD/DVD playback, this blu-ray player software combo also acts as free HD video player and free audio player to play common, up to 1080P HD movies in MKV, M2TS, etc. and audio files with lossless quality.



As for how to get Leawo multi-region Blu-ray player free of charge, news reported that all movie fans could pay a direct visit to the TrialPay activity page "Get Leawo multi-region Blu-ray Player free with TrialPay", enter first name, last name and email address, then complete 1 offer from TrialPay to get this region-free Blu-ray player software as a freebie. For movie lovers who just want to purchase this region-free Blu-ray player software individually, they can just pay a direct visit to Leawo all-region Blu-ray Player special offer page to get it at a mouthwatering price $29.95, totally 50% price cut compared to its original price: $59.95.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a renowned enterprise which is dedicated in providing the very best multimedia solutions to worldwide media fans. Currently this software enterprise works together with TrialPay to offer its flagship multi-region Blu-ray player software as free gift. For more details on the TrialPay giveaway, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/new-products/blu-ray-player.html.