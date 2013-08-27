Obtaining a Miracle: Compelling New Book Shares Proven Method for Receiving a Miracle from the Roman Catholic Church.

Regina, SK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Many believe that receiving a miracle is a chance encounter that few will ever experience. However, a powerful new book by Canada’s Dawna DeCorby is breaking new ground by teaching anyone (including children!) to receive a miracle from the Roman Catholic Church after just half an hour of reading.



‘Obtaining a Miracle’ does exactly what it says on the cover; changing thousands of lives in the process.



Synopsis:



Do you need a miracle? I will explain to you how to acquire your miracle according to the beliefs of the Roman Catholic Church. It is easy and simple and all it requires is the acceptance of some fundamental truths of faith and performing what is referred to as an Act of Faith. Miracles don’t only happen to people in faraway countries and you can receive in your own city!



Jesus exhorts some as having great faith when he healed them, but even if you have faith as small as a mustard seed – you can obtain your miracle from Jesus Christ. The book explains three fundamentals of faith that you need to cover so that is will strengthen your faith and acceptance of the “basic truths” and enable you to complete your Act of Faith and receive. It’s easy and is guaranteed to work if you can open your heart to the basic truths contained within. It is written with the expectation that most individuals will be seeking a healing but it applies to anything that you believe you need from Jesus.



May the peace and love of Our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all!



As the author explains, a burning desire is all that’s required to receive a miracle.



“If you truly desire your miracle you can receive it now – all that is required is that you read the matters of faith enclosed and then perform the act of faith outlined it the book. It is a quick and simple as a ten minute car ride! Go and receive,” says DeCorby, herself an upstanding member of the Roman Catholic Church.



She continues, “Over my life I have advised many people of this avenue for receiving a miracle, many of which were not even Roman Catholic, and they were not disappointed and received. The deaf hear, the blind see, and one gentleman got his 9 fingers back and all of his tattoos erased miraculously!”



While the book’s potential sounds almost too good to be true, DeCorby makes it clear that purpose is far more important than hype.



“I have written this book with a purpose - to honor the Lord by building him a place of worship and to reach many, many people who I would not otherwise come in contact with so that they may have their miracle,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Obtaining a Miracle’, published by Smashwords, is available now: http://amzn.to/14xinja



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.dawnadecorby.com/



About Dawna DeCorby

DeCordby attends St. Anthony's Parish in Regina and has a blessed life with the love and the companionship of her friends, family and three adorable cats. The turnaround in her life was September 01, 1992 when she completed the 15 Prayers of Saint Bridgette, a yearlong devotion to the passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ.