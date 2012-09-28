Obtaning a Nigeria Visa for UK Citizens

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The process of obtaining a visa for UK citizens who wish to get a Nigeria Visa might be a complicated one. It is like getting a visa to any other country. It can be a daunting task because of the number of legalities that have to be completed and complied with. However, in order to make sure that UK citizens get a visa quick and without having to put in too much effort, companies that acquire these visas have been set up. Their primary task is to ensure that the citizens get a Nigeria Visa at the earliest and the most convenient way possible.



There are companies, like Prince Visa Ltd that offer visa services for citizens of UK. It is important for these citizens to have a Nigerian visa when they travel and this country can provide them with one. As a part of getting the visa, people are required to make their payments online. The Nigeria Visa authorities have ade it necessary for the payment to be made online. People would have to make payments depending on the kind of visa they need. Mostly, people seek the tourist visa to Nigeria. Different charges would apply if the customer is handling all the payments and the visa application on their own and separate charges would apply if the company is to help them in the process or get the visa for them. Prince Visa also provides people with the option of getting an Xpress visa delivery- the Xpress option is 3 days.



The Nigerian visa that people can acquire through the company will have different validities, depending on the visa they have asked for and received. The single entry visa into Nigeria will allow people to enter the country once and be valid for three months. The multiple entries one will be valid for six months (from the day of issue of the visa). People would have to comply with all the terms and conditions enforced by the Nigerian authorities when trying to enter Nigeria.



About Prince Visa

Prince Visa Service is a passport and visa agency founded by Prince Hayder Ali in 1978 after he diversified his travel agency business. The company is based inLondon,UK and provides visa services forSaudi Arabia,France,India,Canada and several other countries.



Website: http://www.princevisa.com



MEDIA CONTACT

Prince Visa

Name: Hayder Ali

142 Buckingham Palace Road, London, SW1W 9TR

Phone: 020 7730 1207

Switchboard: 0844 840 5007

Fax: 0844 840 5006

Email: info@princevisa.com