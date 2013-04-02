OC DUI Lawyer Featured in New Book on Defending DWI Cases in California

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Hiring a great lawyer should be the first priority of anyone accused of committing any criminal offense, but it is particularly important when dealing with a DUI offence. Perhaps more than any other criminal matter, the skill of the defense lawyer can hold a great sway over the outcome of the proceedings, even if it may initially seem like a cut and dried case.



One criminal defense attorney who is getting a lot of attention recently is OC DUI Lawyer Christopher J McCann, a California lawyer whose practice focuses on defending his clients from DUI charges. Mr. McCann already enjoys a great reputation for his excellent legal practice and great results. However he has recently come into renewed prominence as a result of being invited to pen a chapter in a book that is already being acclaimed as an essential text for anyone practicing criminal defense law in California.



Previous editions of the book, entitled “Strategies For Defending DUI Cases In California” are already ubiquitous bookshelf fixtures in legal offices across California. However the renewed 2013 edition is said to be the most comprehensive and informative yet, in part due to the insightful chapter written by Mr. McCann titled "New Technologies and Discovery in DUI Cases". The book has also helped many DUI offenders understand the law and how to fight back against the legal system.



Mr. McCann is extremely well known in California legal circles as a particularly astute legal representative. He has been profiled in Southern California SuperLawyers magazine many times. Writing a chapter in this book has raised his profile even further, particularly as it expected to be featured as a DUI book review on several websites.



Christopher J McCann commented: “The book is part of the Inside Minds series from the globally renowned business information and media organization Thompson Reuters. This series specializes in aggregating the opinions of leading thinkers across many different fields. The fact that I have been chosen to contribute is a huge honor, and is no doubt helped to be selected from my twelve years of experience as a DUI lawyer in California. My OC DUI blog is starting to become popular blogs in its field. I have made several thousand court appearances in DWI cases, and have a proud record for zealous and effective legal representation in these cases.”



About The Law Offices of Christopher J McCann

OrangeCountyDUILawyersBlog.com & CJMDefense.com are two blogs written by OC DUI Lawyer Chris McCann, an Orange County criminal defense attorney who has made several thousand court appearances in federal, state and juvenile courts throughout southern California. Mr McCann believes in vigorously representing his client's rights through zealous advocacy in order to achieve an integrative solution that takes into account all of his client's needs. You can follow his tweets at @cjm_law_firm



For more information on this book “Strategies for Defending DUI Cases in California” please visit:



http://www.orangecountyduilawyersblog.com/2013/03/strategies-for-defending-dui-cases-in-ca-book-review/



http://www.cjmdefense.com/blogs/strategies-defending-dui-cases-california-book-review