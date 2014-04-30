Ocala Heating and Air Company Thermo Cool Offers Big Discounts for Air Con Services

Cut and Shoot, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- With summer fast approaching, the AC repair Ocala FL residents need will now cost less than ever before. Ocala heating and air company Thermo Cool has launched a massive campaign to offer more affordable air-conditioning repair and replacement services for all who want to prepare for the inevitable onslaught of heat.



Rising prices and the urgent need for air-conditioner repairs and replacements represent a significant increase in expenses for many homeowners across the country this summer. Thermo Cool, which has a long history of serving all heating and cooling Leesburg FL needs, once again responds to the situation by offering low prices and additional discounts.



Customers who avail of the AC repair can save $75 on air conditioning and heating repairs. Before any repairs are initiated, a firm and flat quote will be given so that no hidden fees will be forthcoming. Air conditioner replacements may also be necessary, and Thermo Cool will offer free estimates with no obligations. There will be a money-back guarantee as well when replacements are installed.



While air conditioner replacements may truly be expensive, customers may also avail of Thermo Cool’s generous financing package. It involves a 12-month agreement at zero interest and no hidden costs.



About Thermo Cool

Thermo Cool is the premiere provider of all heating and cooling Leesburg FL homeowners need. For more than two decades, it has offered high-quality and affordable AC repair Ocala FL residents have enjoyed. The highly motivated personnel shares part of the company’s profits and this has resulted in continuous high morale. Thermo Cool can be found online at http://www.thermocoolair.com/.



Contact Details

James M. Peck

4721 Hartway Street

Black Hawk, SD 57718

Phone: 605-786-1462