Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Company Intelligence Report



Summary



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is involved in the Exploration and Production (E&P) of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the US, the Middle East and Latin America. In addition to its core E&P business, Occidental is engaged in midstream, marketing, chemicals and petrochemicals. The oil and gas segment of Occidentals business portfolio includes the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources, the transportation of crude oil, natural gas, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and Carbon Dioxide (CO2), and the storage and marketing of its products. Occidentals chemicals business manufactures chlorine, caustic soda and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins. Occidental operates its chemicals business through its subsidiary, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), which is a leading North American producer of chlorine, caustic soda and PVC.



Scope



- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the companys overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.

- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.

- SWOT: The reports SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.

- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the companys crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the companys producing and development assets.

- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the companys exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.

- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the companys recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the companys status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.

- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.

- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the companys performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.

- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the companys historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.



Reasons to buy



- The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies existing and future business strategies.

- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.

- Provide valuable insights to those who are tracking oil and gas markets and wants to know the intrinsic value of the companies.

- Use the analysis for strategy and planning, M&A identifications, and competitor analysis.



