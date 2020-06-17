Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Bondholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors in notes sold by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) over potential securities laws violations by Occidental Petroleum with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of bonds sold of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) concerning whether a series of statements by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



In May 2019, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced that it had terminated its merger agreement with Chevron Corporation and had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Occidental Petroleum Corp. Under this agreement, Occidental will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Anadarko for consideration consisting of $59.00 in cash and 0.2934 of a share of Occidental common stock per share of Anadarko common stock, in a transaction valued at $57 billion.



In order to fund the takeover Occidental Petroleum Corp sold over $24 billion worth of notes to investors in August 2019.



In August 2019, Occidental Petroleum Corp announced that it completed its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.



Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) declined from $83.30 per share in October 2018 to as low as $12.67 per share on June 1, 2020.



