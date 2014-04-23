Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Occidental Petroleum.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Occidental Petroleum officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $24.11 billion in 2011 to over $24.17 billion in 2012, while its respective Net Income declined from over $6.77 billion to over $4.59 billion. Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded in 2011 as high as $114.29 per share and in 2012 as high as $104.36 per share.



On April 21, 2014, NYSE:OXY shares closed at $97.45 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Occidental Petroleum Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com