Occult Blood Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Occult blood testing is carried out to test for the presence of microscopic or invisible blood cells in the stool. It is a type of colorectal cancer screening test. Occult blood is the sign of a problem in the digestive system, which can be a polyp, growth, or a cancer in the rectum or colon. Once microscopic blood is detected, proper diagnosis can take place. Occult blood can also be the result of ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, diverticular disease (caused by outpouching of the colon wall), and abnormalities of the blood vessel in the large intestine, etc. The world’s occult testing technological market is expected to see a gradual increase during the period from 2012 to 2018.



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Some of the drivers of this market are an increase in the number of cases of gastrointestinal bleeding, increasing alcoholism leading to more cases of occult blood, and technological advancement in the field of medicine and surgery.



The market for occult blood testing technologies can be categorized on the basis of products into DNA probes, biochips/microarrays, immunoassays, IT, chromosome analysis, monoclonal antibodies, and other technologies. Geographically, the market can be divided into the European Union which constitutes the largest market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America in terms of market share.



Some of the factors restraining the growth of this market are lack of proper information regarding testing technologies, lack of self evaluation capabilities among the population of developing countries, and low disposable incomes in such countries. The developing education and healthcare infrastructure along with a rise in economic conditions are some of the opportunities of the occult blood testing market.



Some of the major players in this market are Abbott, Wako, ID Biomedical, Hologic, Lonza, Exact Sciences, Fujirebio, Becton Dickinson, Ipsogen, Eiken Chemicals, Solvay, Life Technology, DiaSorin, Enzo Biochem, Thermo Fisher, Wallac, Diagnocure, GenCure, Nanogen Elitech and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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