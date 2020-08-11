Occupancy Sensor Market Worth $3.6 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Occupancy Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (PIR, Ultrasonic, Dual), Network Connectivity (Wired & Wireless), Coverage Area, Application, Building Type (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Occupancy Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and government policies towards energy saving are factors driving the growth of the global occupancy sensors market.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=3859894



Factors such as expected incorporation of lighting controllers with in-built data connectivity technology, promotion of green building by governments, and developments in vision-based intelligent occupancy sensor for HVAC system are expected to create growth opportunities for the market.



Passive infrared-based occupancy sensors led the occupancy sensor market in 2019.



Passive infrared-based sensors accounted for the largest share of the occupancy sensor market in 2019. The passive infrared-based sensors are ideal and the oldest among the occupancy detection and cheaper as compared with other sensors because of which their adoption is higher than other technologies. Passive infrared-based sensors are utilized widely in places where there are fewer hindrances and interruptions, such as small offices, corridors, and meeting. Moreover, leading players offering passive infrared-based occupancy sensors include Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (US), and Acuity Brands (US).



Lighting system to account for the largest share of occupancy sensor market by 2025



The lighting system application is expected to lead the occupancy sensors market by 2019. Lighting control is the prime application area of occupancy sensors, and with the help of these sensors, over 60-70% of the costs related to lighting can be saved. Apart from saving energy costs installing occupancy sensors for lighting and HVAC controls, consumers can also minimize installation and maintenance costs, which will help in the adoption of occupancy sensors for lighting system application.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Occupancy Sensor Market"

145 – Tables

65 – Figures

204 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=3859894



North America to account for the largest share of occupancy sensor market by 2025



The market in North America is projected to experience an increase in traction during the forecast period due to the presence of several leading players such as Johnson Controls (US), Actuity Brands (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US). The other reasons attributed to the growth include supportive government plans, laws, programs, and associations.



Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Johnson Controls (US), Signify (Netherlands), Actuity Brands (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US), Lutron Electronics (US), Honeywell (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Texas Instruments (US), OSRAM LICHIT AG (Germany), SIEMENS (Germany), Alan Manufacturing (US), Enerlites (US), Functional Devices (US), Crestron Electronics (US), Hager Group (Germany), Brück Electronic (Germany), and Pyrotech- Tempsens Group (India) are among the major companies operating in the occupancy sensors market.



Related Reports:



Smart Home Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, Home Healthcare), Software & Services (Proactive, Behavioural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025



Motion Sensor Market by Motion Technology (IR, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology, & Tomographic), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441