Londan, United kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2022 -- Rehabilitative treatment includes physical therapy (PT) and occupational therapy (OT). The goal of physical therapy is to restore or improve mobility, strength, and range of motion. Occupational therapy practices include aiding children with impairments to fully engage in school and social settings, injury rehabilitation, and aiding elders suffering physical and cognitive changes. Furthermore, the market growth is driven by key factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising number of physical and occupational therapists. For instance, The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in 2021 that there are about 110,566 Physical Therapists working in the United States. Women make up 63.7 percent of all Physical Therapists, while males make up 36.3 percent. Also, soccer has the largest expected number of yearly injuries, with 15,113, according to a survey released by Fitness Industry Statistics in 2022. It also has the highest competition injury rate among women's sports, with 17.2 injuries per 1000 games. Swimming and diving have the lowest injury rate in women's sports, with only 1.8 injuries per 1000 games. However, lack of physical therapy centers in developing countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.



Get a Sample Report of Occupational and Physical Therapy Services Market @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/597503



With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic assessment of Occupational and Physical Therapy Services market circumstances in the near future, the research report keeps a close eye on significant competitors. It's a thorough examination of fundamental and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and regional analysis. Primary research with industry professionals and opinion leaders from around the world backed up the findings. Various market estimation and data validation approaches are used to compile and validate the data. We also have an in-house data forecasting process that we utilize to forecast market growth.



The Occupational and Physical Therapy Services market research report includes detailed information on rising trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may have an impact on the industry's market dynamics. It includes product, application, and competition analyses, as well as a thorough examination of market segments. The study looks at important players, key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, as well as contemporary innovation and corporate policy. New product launches, untapped geographies, current advances, and investments are all highlighted in this market study. This research contains detailed information on profitable growing markets as well as a market penetration analysis of mature categories.



The Major Key Company Profiles included in Occupational and Physical Therapy Services market study are:



-Athletico Physical Therapy

-Upstream Rehabilitation Inc.

-U.S. Physical Therapy

-Encompass Health Corporation

-ATI Physical Therapy

-PT SOLUTIONS

-Select Medical

-Kindred Healthcare, LLC



Market Segmentation



Based on previous estimations, the study's goal is to project market sizes for specific categories and geographies in the coming years. The Occupational and Physical Therapy Services market research is designed to offer both qualitative and quantitative information on the industry in each of the study's areas and countries. The research will also include a thorough evaluation of the competitive landscape and large firms' product offerings, as well as micro market investment potential for stakeholders.



The Occupational and Physical Therapy Services Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Setting:



-Hospitals

-Outpatient Clinics

-Others



By Application:



-Orthopaedic Physical Therapy

-Geriatric Physical Therapy

-Neurological Physical Therapy

-Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical therapy

-Others



By Payor:



-Public Health Insurance

-Private Health Insurance/Out-of-pocket



Do you have any query regarding this research? Ask your Query @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/597503



Competitive Scenario



This study examines the competition landscape, capacity, and recent developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments of the following key competitors in the global Occupational and Physical Therapy Services market. The research includes a SWOT analysis as well as a complete industry analysis based on Porter's five forces model. It compares how different market players devise their strategies to stay ahead of their competition and generate higher revenues.



Key Objectives of Market Research Report



- The report contains a wealth of information, including market dynamics and opportunities for the forecast period.

- There are significant player shares, new innovations, and tactics in the competitive scene.

- Information on key Occupational and Physical Therapy Services market segments and sub-segments, including quantitative, qualitative, value, and volume data.

- Data on demand and supply forces, as well as their impact on the market, can be acquired at the regional, sub-regional, and country levels.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Chapter 6. Global Market, by Type Of Service

Chapter 7. Global Market, by Facility Type

Chapter 8. Global Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process



Buy Single User PDF of Occupational and Physical Therapy Services Market @ https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/checkout/597503



About Us:



Intelligence Market Report includes a comprehensive rundown of statistical surveying reports from many distributers around the world. We brag an information base traversing basically every market classification and a much more complete assortment of statistical surveying reports under these classifications and sub-classifications.



Intelligence Market Report offers premium reformist factual looking over, statistical surveying reports, investigation and gauge information for businesses and governments all throughout the planet.