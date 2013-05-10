Occupational Senior First Aid Course Available

Western Australia, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Senior first aid course is meant wherein we are able to save lives in an emergency situation till professional help arrives. We provide quality training in first aid and introduce the participant with various life saving methods. Our senior first aid course meets the national guidelines and meets the Level 2 Workplace First Aid standard as determined by WorkSafe. We impart knowledge on various topics like Apply the principals of First Aid, Recognition and management of emergency situations , Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Treatment of infection, shock, fractures, bleeding and burns, Emergencies due to lack of oxygen, excess heat or cold, Recognition and management of medical conditions that may need emergency care, including heart attack, stroke, asthma, diabetes and epilepsy, Management of common medical emergencies, Treatment of poisoning including venomous bites and stings.



Occupational first aid course is essential, as life is uncertain and you never know when the need arises. Depending on your convenience we have 1 day and 2 days seminar on this. Every participant is eligible for certificate after course completion. Our fees are nominal so that all citizens can enjoy and take the advantage of it. You can check our website to book your sets.



Trainers for Occupational first aid course are qualified and trained. They have prerequiste qualification from well reputed institutes. Hence the course is reliable and trustworthy. Our lives saving methods are scientific and approved. Our main concern at Occupational first aid course is to save the precious life of humans. As a non-profit organization your fees amount is reinvested in life saving activity at sea beaches. We have handsome experience as life safe guards.



We also provide training for corporates and school children and at community level as well. Do enroll your name for Occupational first aid course or senior first aid course and be life saver for others. The satisfaction that one derives from these is truly priceless.