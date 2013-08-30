Occupational Therapy Schools World Launches to Provide Training, Careers and Advice

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Occupational therapy helps people who have an illness, injury or disability that prevents them from completing basic daily tasks. Occupational therapists provide them with the required support to complete those tasks and lead a full and productive life. It is understandable that there are a growing number of individuals who require this kind of assistance, with an aging population and an increasing number of injuries coming from international conflicts. This presents a unique career opportunity that is both rewarding and lucrative, and Occupational Therapy World has been launched to give people an insight into how they can get started.



The site provides everything that individuals could need to know, including a job description for the role and for occupational therapy assistant jobs, a starting salary, an indication of potential for career development opportunities, continuing education requirements, insight into masters programs in occupational therapy and advice on the best colleges.



To help people understand if they might be a good fit for occupational therapy, the site also includes a multiple choice test that users can fill out to see how well they have understood the information and how well they fit the guideline requirements. If they are successful, they are encouraged to apply for an occupational therapy school that will set them on their way.



A spokesperson for Occupational Therapy Schools World explained, “Occupational therapy is a means by which people with a natural intuition for human interaction and a deeply engrained empathy for the less fortunate to be able to find a productive way to channel those attributes into a life-changing career, both for them and for the patients who benefit from their care. We encourage all our readers to carefully look over the resources we provide and to investigate the schools we recommend in order to get the proper qualifications and a realistic outlook on what this career could mean for them.”



About Occupational Therapy Schools World

Occupational Therapy Schools World is an online resource designed to illuminate the world of occupational therapy for readers who might be interested in pursuing it as a career. The site is regularly updated with insider knowledge from within the industry, courses from major colleges and careers opportunities for the newly qualified. For more information, please visit: http://occupationaltherapyschoolsworld.com/