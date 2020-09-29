Ocean Engineering Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Shell, Equinor, Exxon Mobil

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Ocean Engineering Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ocean Engineering Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Ocean Engineering. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Global Marine Group (United Kingdom), Shell (Netherlands), Petrobras (Brazil), Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea), Exxon Mobil (United States), Equinor (Norway), DSME (South Korea), ST Engineering Ltd (Singapore) and Oceaneering Engineering (United States).



Ocean engineering is an advanced part of the other marine technology studies like maritime engineering or offshore engineering or marine electronic technology. Underwater navigation, communication as well as positioning have since long, have been active areas of research in this branch of technology. In addition to this, the development and creation of an unmanned underwater vehicle are on the priority list of the companies and firms all over who deal in this field of engineering. Marine engineering is all about machinery on ships, boats, yachts, or any seagoing vessel.



Market Drivers

- High Demand for Offshore Engineering

- Growing Infrastructure Development Worldwide



Market Trend

- Upsurging Demand innovations such as Navigation Technology

- High Demand due to Growing R & D Investment



Restraints

- High Capital Expenditure For Ocean Engineering



Opportunities

- Huge potential due to Technological Innovation in Equipment and Machinery

- Increasing Demand Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Stringent Government Regulations Associated with Ocean Engineering



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Ocean Engineering Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Ocean Engineering Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Ocean Engineering Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Ocean Engineering Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Ocean Engineering Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Mechanical Engineering, Oceanographic Engineering, Offshore Engineering, Others), Application (Boats, Ships, Oil Rigs, Others), Functions (Fixed and Floating Offshore Platforms, Pipelines and Risers, Cables and Mooring, Buoy Technology, Foundation Engineering, Ocean Mining, Marine and Offshore Renewable Energy, Aquaculture Engineering, Subsea Engineering))

5.1 Global Ocean Engineering Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Ocean Engineering Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Ocean Engineering Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Ocean Engineering Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Ocean Engineering Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Ocean Engineering Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



