Ocean Freight Forwarders, SR International Logistics Offers Dependable & Affordable Freight Forwarding Services

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- SR International Logistics renowned as ocean freight forwarders offer the most dependable and affordable freight forwarding services. Their extensive shipping services in transportation include Air Freight Forwarding; Ocean Freight Forwarding, barging, specialized Truck carriers and Rail. They also provide custom clearance, packaging/crating/containerization, warehousing, distribution and inventory management.



The company provides an exclusive service through which they forward a quote to the customer about how SR International Logistics’ Freight Forwarding services work. Their expertise in equipment hauling and forwarding oversized/out-of-gauge project cargo such as plant equipment, agriculture, mining and construction machinery and equipment sets them apart.



They also provide expert assistance with cargo insurance, permits, regulatory documentation and Letters of Credit. Their aim is to acquire goods and services for their customers at the lowest cost, while considering quality, safety, service and delivery through aggressive, competitive bidding.



A spokesperson from SR International Logistics mentioned, “We can get your cargo where it needs to go, using reverse scheduling to meet all your critical path delivery demands. Our certified personnel specialize in all aspects of Freight Forwarding services. We can ship for you from point to point, using the latest Freight Forwarding software and our global network of Freight Forwarding agents.”



He also said, “Whether you’re a Government Agency or Commercial Customer seeking international freight forwarding, we’ve got you covered. We deliver you the best fitting Freight Forwarding solutions, service and value for your money.”



The company has 60 years of experience in logistics and project management; one can trust them even for their most critical cargo, shipping and freight forwarding needs. They make sure customers won’t need to look anywhere else in the market other than SR International Logistics.



About SR International Logistics

SR International Logistics, a freight forwarding Service Company with more than 60 years of experience in logistics and project management, serves all critical cargo, shipping and Freight Forwarding needs of its clients. They have been serving all government agencies and commercial customers who seek international freight forwarding services from the leading international freight forwarding company, www.srinternational.com.



For more information visit http://www.srinternational.com.



Contact Details:

2525 16th Street #208, Denver, CO 80211

Phone: 720 855 3115