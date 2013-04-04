Ocean View Travel Tours Presents Dominican Republic as a Memorable Wedding Destination

Demotte,IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- More and more people are thinking of a good place to hold a wedding, nowadays having a church wedding is boring and very traditional that more than half of the guests have probably dozed off in the middle of the vow exchange. That is why people are looking into a unique and romantic way to get hitched away from the monotonous and boring old ways.



OVT presents Dominican Republic tours that will definitely take any couple’s breath away in its outstanding tropical environment. Their Dominican Republic Destination Weddings package offers couples to enjoy the trip with either having everything planned out for them or for them to design and plan out their own wedding.



Simple things like hotel accommodations and to which resort to hold the wedding are just one of the services available in the package. Other scenarios would have a wedding next to a waterfall or on a catamaran sailing on a blue sea. Of course the family of the to-be-weds can have a marvelous vacation Dominican Republic experience unlike any other weddings they would attend to.



This country is one of the ecologically rich environments home to exotic marine life and also flora and fauna. It is a perfect wedding destination during the winter season to run away from the snow and cold weather, to a refreshing white sand beaches, tropical sunsets, and blue skies for an affordable price. For more information one can always feel free to visit the website http://ovttours.com



About Ocean View Travel Tours

OVT Tours offers packages on Eco Tours in Dominican Republic trips and is based in the United States which was founded 6 years ago. It is a family owned business which continues to employ more and more family members throughout the years established in the Dominican Republic. They have been in business for approximately six years and are incorporated in Colorado and Indiana. This is a family owned business which has grown to employ more and more family members throughout the years including in the Dominican Republic.



Contact

For more information and media related inquiries, please call:



Chris Horner

Contact Phone: 66-611-7615

Contact Email: info@ovttours.com

Website: http://ovttours.com

Complete Address6764 Tranquility Drive, Demotte Indiana , Zip Code46310