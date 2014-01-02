Oceano Sea Glass Jewelry to Debut Collection at Surf Expo

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- On December 30th, 2014, artist and designer Christine Gable Epstein debuts her newest line of .925 silver and sea glass jewelry in the juried Boutique Section of Surf Expo, the global water sports and beach lifestyle trade show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



Trained at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, Christine’s casually elegant designs combine sterling silver with sea glass—recycled glass “gemstones” naturally formed from discarded glass objects that have been tumbled and shaped by the ebb and flow of the sea.



While exploring the beaches of Puerto Rico in 2006, Christine discovered sea glass—pieces of yesteryear’s bottles, tableware and other glass objects worn smooth by the natural action of the ocean. “I hadn't ever seen sea glass before, and thought it had the most alluring combination of texture, shape and color." Hunting for sea glass became an obsession, propelling Christine and her family to overturn their lives andmove to the pastoral coast of western Puerto Rico. Fueled by passion and environmental awareness, Oceano Sea Glass Jewelry was born. This eco-friendly jewelry is retailed at select hotels and boutiques throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean islands.



About Oceano Sea Glass

Oceano Sea Glass is a line of artistically designed and meticulously handcrafted sterling silver and genuine sea glass jewelry, produced by Christine Gable Epstein. The Oceano studio is located in Rincon, Puerto Rico and the company has offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More information can be found at www.oceanoseaglass.com



Media Contact

Christine Gable Epstein

oceanopr@gmail.com

787.560.2474

http://www.oceanoseaglass.com

FACEBOOK http://www.facebook.com/oceanoseaglass