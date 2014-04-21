Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) grew from $6.95 per share in June 2012 to as high as $15.91 per share in January 2014.



On February 6, 2014, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC reported its 2013 fourth quarter and full year results.



Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.21 billion in 2012 to over $1.80 billion in 2013, and that its consolidated Net Loss of $624 million in 2012 turned into a consolidated Net income of over $1.14 billion in 2013.



On March 18, 2014, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC disclosed that in the beginning in 2011, and from time to time thereafter, it have received subpoenas from the SEC and requests for information from the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) in connection with an investigation involving the FCPA and related laws.



Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC said that the investigation concerns an investment by a foreign sovereign wealth fund in some of its funds in 2007 and investments by some of its funds, both directly and indirectly, in a number of companies in Africa.



Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC closed on April 17, 2014 closed at $12.55 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com