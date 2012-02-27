O'Charley's Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUX) Investor Sued Directors to Block Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investor in NASDAQ:CHUX shares filed a lawsuit against directors of O'Charley's Inc. in effort to stop the proposed takeover of O'Charley's Inc. by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for $9.85 per NASDAQ:CHUX share.



If you are a current investor in O'Charley's Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUX) and purchased your NASDAQ:CHUX shares prior to February 6, 2012, you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On Monday, February 6, 2012, O'Charley's Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUX) announced that it has signed an agreement with Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) related to Fidelity National Financial's acquisition of all the outstanding shares of O'Charley's common stock for $9.85 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $221 million on a fully diluted basis.



Following the takeover news shares of O'Charley's Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUX) jumped from $6.90 on Friday to $9.85 on Monday, February 6, 2012.



However the plaintiff alleges the $9.85offer is unfair to NASDAQ:CHUCK stockholders and undervalues O’Charley’s Inc.



