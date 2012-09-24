October 9 Webcast: U.S. Food Manufacturer/Distributor Discusses Supply Chain Transformation

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- JustFoodERP will host a live webcast that offers insight into the supply chain transformation at Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in recent months. Jamie Hornstein, Director, Information Services, Ainsworth, will join his supply chain strategist Sumantra Sengupta, Managing Director, EVM Partners, in a webcast on October 9th, 2012 hosted by JustFoodERP, the business software used by Ainsworth.



One of America’s largest privately owned manufacturers and distributors of pet food, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, employs 500 people in Meadville and Pittsburgh, PA and Dumas, AZ (the latter after a 2010 acquisition of Arkat Animal Nutrition). The company realized in recent months that their demand to production processes and planning systems were neither optimized nor integrated. Ainsworth Pet Nutrition was looking to expand to other locations, and they needed to access customer-driven data to make the best decisions on where to manufacture which products using which inputs.



Ainsworth Pet Nutrition brought in Sengupta to help redesign their supply chain, including constraint management, and now the manufacturer/distributor has better forecast accuracy and logistics optimization with routing and capacity data centralized in their JustFoodERP system.



Marc DiGiorgio, VP, JustFoodERP, notes that “having customers like Ainsworth Pet Nutrition speak candidly about their real-world challenges, and fixes, to issues around production and distribution reaffirms why we chose to work with these companies in the first place: their dedication to continuous improvement, their intellectual and technological curiosity to know industry best practices.”



The live webcast with Ainsworth, EVM Partners and JustFoodERP starts at 11 am EST Tuesday, October 9th, 2012. Complimentary registration is open now.



For more information, contact:

Michelene Maguire

VP, Marketing, Industry Built Software

michelene.maguire@justfooderp.com

905.361.6845



About JustFoodERP

A company of Industry Built Software, JustFoodERP delivers software and services for food processing companies and food distributors across North America. Our trusted food experts help your company lower costs, improve food safety, and manage compliance to keep customers successful. We do this by matching up the best software technology with the best business processes. Our food industry experts have built a product roadmap that takes you where you want to grow.



About Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

Ainsworth Pet Nutrition has been making pet food out of Meadville, PA since 1933, including the well-known brands of Dad’s, VF Complete, The Source, Better Than, and Rachel Ray Nutrish. The company, which employs 500 people across all their locations, including Dumas, AZ and Pittsburgh, PA, has been family owned and operated for five generations. All their manufacturing is done in the United States, and all their suppliers are American, mostly in the Mid-West.



About EVM Partners

Sumantra Sengupta, Managing Director, EVM Partners has been working with manufacturers – including in the food industry in the United States – for more than 20 years, helping them redesign their supply chain to optimize efficiencies. He has authored several books, the most recent “Supply Chain Unshackled: A Pragmatic Guide to Managing Global Supply Chains,” and was a speaker at the 2012 JustFoodERP User Event.