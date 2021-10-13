October Fun in Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Miami-Broward Carnival Parade and Concert (October 10): Celebrate Caribbean island culture while enjoying live music, costume competitions, concerts, cultural performances, and colorful masquerades. A junior Carnival will also be hosted with family-friendly activities the weekend before the main parade.



SOBE Seafood Week (October 20-23): October is stone crab season in Miami. South Beach Seafood week will feature interactive cooking, culinary battles, and plenty of good eating at mini cafes courtesy of local restaurants and bars and include live entertainment. Eating will take place in a garden seating setting - each restaurant will showcase up to three portions of their signature dishes, all priced between $5 to $10.



Pumpkin Patch at Pinto's Farm (September 25 to October 31, 2021): One of Miami's most popular family pumpkin patches includes a personal pumpkin, unlimited rides, magic shows, pedal boat rides, tractor rides, race karts, pony rides, and access to the farm to meet the animals - all in the cost of admission! The pumpkin patch will be held at Pinto's Farm at Redland Citrus Orchards this year. Tickers are $27.99, and tickets for children under two years are free.



With all the fall festivities, don't forget you can still go Miami deep sea fishing with THERAPY-IV! Visit us online to book your charter.