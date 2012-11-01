October Heralds the Launch of a New Garden Pond Price Comparison Web Site

Colchester, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Today marks the arrival of a brand new price comparison web site aimed at saving consumers money by helping them compare the prices of a wide range of products in the garden pond and water feature sector.



Pondz has been built on Standtech Systems’ existing price comparison technology but also takes advantage of several enhancements and tweaks to make the web service an even better experience for price savvy consumers.



“We’ve been using our latest price comparison platform for nearly three years now and over that time we have added lots of new features and also improved the database logic to both bring improved search results and faster loading times”, a spokesman for Standtech Systems told us. “Each time we release a new site based on the platform, it enables us to find small glitches or inefficiencies that were possibly missed before. Of course, these are then rolled in to our existing web sites as well to ensure they are as accurate and helpful as they can be.”



The movement in to the garden pond niche has been seen as filling a gap in the market with there being, up until now, no price comparison service aimed exclusively at this sector. With ponds and water features becoming ever more popular thanks in part to the abundance of home and gardening oriented programming filling the television schedules, it is seen by Standtech to try and aid consumers as much as possible in these financially challenging times by helping them to save money.



“Pretty much everyone now uses price comparison services for all sorts of things, such as insurance, utilities, credit cards and consumer goods but there is currently no site specifically targeting this market, so if you’re searching for pond liners or pond pumps, for example, up until now you might not always find the best deals. With Pondz , not only do we compare prices from specialist pond equipment retailers as well as more well-known garden equipment suppliers, but we also bring together any related special offers and discount codes to really try and save the consumer money. And, of course, our web site is free to use!"



A quick trawl of the Pondz web site uncovers some great features such as the ability to set price change notifications and stock alert emails along with historical price data for the compared products and impartial product reviews by consumers. Discount codes, or voucher codes, offers and deals are also listed when available and, in fact, if a price alert has been set up and a voucher code is made available, say for only 48 hours, the discount is applied to the product and the price alert email sent. This excellent feature means that consumers have no need to continually monitor prices themselves in order to bag a bargain - the web site does it all for them.



About pondz.co.uk

The Pondz web site (http://www.pondz.co.uk) is part of a portfolio of web sites operated by Standtech Systems. It specialises in the price comparison and impartial user reviews of garden pond equipment and accessories.