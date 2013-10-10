October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and GasTec Is a Proud Sponsor

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- It is hard to believe that October is already here. Summer came and went in a flash. The pools have been closed and children are fully immersed in the class room. Fall is a wonderful time of year and October has become a month of particular beauty. October is beautiful for several reasons. Not only because of the vibrant colored trees or festive decorations, but people have come together to support a greater cause in the month of October. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October is one of the largest culminations of charities and partnerships. GasTec is proud to be a yearlong partner in the battle against breast cancer.



For years, GasTec has been offering some of the best propane prices in Montgomery County. The main goal at GasTec is to make sure the customer is getting the product they want with the service they deserve. That same thought process follows GasTec throughout all aspects of life. Having an opportunity to partner with the American Breast Cancer Foundation was an easy decision for the professionals at GasTec. In fact, GasTec was so excited about the partnership that they painted one of their trucks pink and added the breast cancer ribbon.



Although painting a truck is a great way to promote awareness, GasTec wanted to take even more action. A portion of every gallon of propane delivered from the pink trunk is donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. October is a great time of year to help promote awareness and raise money for those affected by this terrible disease. GasTec strives to keep that spirit of awareness alive all year round. Whether they are on a propane delivery in Richboro or a commercial project in Philadelphia, GasTec takes pride in giving back to the community.



About GasTec

GasTec’s main goal is to provide the most convenient services at cost effective prices for commercial, industrial, residential, agriculture and many other various areas. Whether it is the restaurant industry or a construction site, GasTec is more than confident they will surpass all clients’ expectations with automatic deliveries and their focused areas of concentration.



To hear more about GasTec’s propane tank installation services visit http://www.gasteconline.com/, or give them a call at 1-888-449-3585.