October Is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The figures related to distracted driving are concerning. If a driver moves their gaze away from the road for just two seconds, the chance of a driver getting into an accident is doubled. Attempting to look at an email or text for five seconds is equal to driving blindfolded over an entire football field.



To eliminate disturbances and be better on the roads, there are a few easy tips. To start, plan the trip as much as possible before driving. That means, if appropriate, setting the GPS target, making the necessary adjustments to mirrors, or setting the playlist or station a driver wants to enjoy. A driver may wish to have a "designated texter" in the car to deliver such messages instead of writing or reading texts themselves.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin, both alumni from the University of Miami School of Law, have each been practicing law in Florida for over 20 years. The Miami traffic attorney has handled more than 180,000 traffic citations in the courts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and also represents clients in misdemeanor criminal cases. They also work as Miami expungement attorneys and are ready to assist clients. Call 305-665-1000 for more information or to speak with a Miami traffic lawyer.