Octoberfest Celebrates Bratwurst and Beer

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The Octoberfest is the grande dame of celebration times for German restaurants throughout the world! It is a time that is held annually for 16 days in Munich, Bavaria, Germany that spans the last weeks in September to the first weekend in October. Over 6 million people all over the world celebrate and attend this event. This is really a colossal fair that sports the best German food and beer tents throughout the location. It is called by the German locals, “die Wiesn” which is named after the fair grounds in Germany where this held. Throughout the world, other cities model this event with German food and beer Old Heidelberg Restaurant has become the home for German food in Ft. Lauderdale with authentic German bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, Octoberfest beer with large steins, potato pancakes, sauerkraut, and pretzels to name a few of the most celebrated German food. Located between Miami and Boca Raton, Old Heidelberg, in Ft Lauderdale provides the gift of authentic German food in South Florida whereby most of its patrons actually think that they are in the warmest Bavaria that they have ever experienced.



Old Heidelberg has a Tudor frame with the trimmings of a wooden barn look, but when one enters this Bavarian dream German restaurant, one feels the warmth and atmosphere that embodies the true German food surroundings. Bratwurst, wiener schnitzel and the potato pancakes with excellent strudels that cap off an afternoon or evening of great German food, music, dancing and celebratory fun, should make this an experience of a lifetime.



For an excellent Octoberfest celebration during Octoberfest or just any other calendar time that one needs the Octoberfst feel, contact: http://www.germanfoodftlauderdale.com (954) 463-6747.