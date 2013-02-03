Octopus Wedding Show Artistic Credentials with 1st Runner Up at Cathay Motion Picture Awards

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2013 -- Wedding videography is a popular service, as many seek to commemorate what for them is their most special day. These services can vary greatly in quality, so it’s important to find the right provider in order to ensure the day is captured with quality and artistic vision in mind. Wedding videographers Octopus Wedding have recently shocked Singapore by winning 1st runner up at the Cathay Motion Picture Awards, the largest prize giving award in Singapore.



For the Singapore wedding videographer, coming so close to winning on their first outing helped illustrate their artistic integrity to clients, which has been redoubled with the recent remodeling of their website. This combination forms part of a wider strategy to demonstrate their work to a growing audience.



The company, which already boasts National Geographic as a corporate partner, provides wedding videography in Singapore, as well as artistic photography. One particular feature of their package which sets them apart from the competition is a Pre Wedding video that is conceptualized, written, storyboarded and shot to demonstrate the history of the couple at the wedding itself. It is perhaps this dedication to telling true life stories that has developed their artistic eye sufficient to impress the Awards judges.



Their body of work is now freely available to view in their portfolio, where a showreel of wedding footage from the romantic to the wacky, to suit the personality of the clients.



A spokesperson for Octopus Wedding explained, “We were thrilled to get first runner up in the Cathay Motion Picture Awards amid such a distinguished talent pool. All the nominees were fantastic, so to be held in that kind of esteem is honor enough for us. Our clients can now be more confident than ever that our services are of the best available quality in the wedding videography circuit, because we treat these occasions like major productions- with care and creativity.”



About Octopus Wedding

Octopus Wedding is a popular Wedding Videography and Photography company in Singapore. Established in 2009, they are a collection of visual artist driven by creating awesome imagery. They immerse themselves into each project to convey the uniqueness of each couple and their wedding. Their unique Pre Wedding storytelling service allows couples to give a deeper insight of their lives to their guests- a complimentary service as part of the package. For more information, please visit: http://octopuswedding.com/