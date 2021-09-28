Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- Certain directors of Ocugen, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Ocugen, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: OCGN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ocugen, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: OCGN stocks, concerns whether certain Ocugen directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Ocugen, Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the information submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was insufficient to support an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA"), that Ocugen, Inc would not file an EUA with the FDA, and that as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Ocugen's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



