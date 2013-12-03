New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Ocular) is a medical device company. The company develops ophthalmic therapeutic products using hydrogel technology that consists of polyethylene glycol (PEG), which is considered an inert and biocompatible material that can be customized as per the use. Its products include ReSure Adherent Ocular Bandage, which is a synthetic ocular bandage for ophthalmic surgery; and ReSure Sealant, a synthetic and biocompatible hydrogel that creates a temporary, soft, and lubricious surface barrier to protect clear corneal incisions in the immediate post-operative period. Ocular also provides prostaglandin analog punctum plugs that are hydrogel-based punctum plug depots to deliver prostaglandin analogs to treat glaucoma. The company develops ophthalmic drug delivery systems for the management and treatment of a wide range of anterior and posterior segment diseases. It is in the preclinical or clinical stage of development of the therapeutic products such as hydrogel sealants, Resure sealant; punctum plugs, glaucoma, post-operative inflammation, bacterial conjunctivitism; and injectable depots, Vitreoretinal. Ocular is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
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