Oculus Rift: The 3D Glasses Revolutionizes the Gaming Industry

"The countdown ends, my space ship flies out of the dock of the mother ship, and at once I'm out there in the universe. I turn my head to the left, look through the cockpit window, my escort ship, let your eyes wander: endless landscapes, stars shine in the background. I tend to head back over to me I see the mother ship. A look down: Two motionless arms in gray pilot suit on the instruments. Moment, these are my arms?"



Short confusion.



I'm sitting with oversized spectacles called Oculus Rift before the eyes in a conference room. In my hands I hold a Xbox controller that controls my spaceship, in the virtual reality game "Eve VR". With the head-I can look myself in the cockpit while I pull up the ship or turn to the side. The view direction changes, the player with the VR goggles naturally. Man turns his head instead of moving joysticks. Oculus Rift: through this lens you look into space



$ 16 million capital for the Oculus developers



The data glasses this year was the biggest hardware Innovation at E3. It was developed by a small team led by Palmer Luckey Californians. The company has collected money via Kickstarter for production of developer devices, now several venture capitalists invest $ 16 million. Game developers are excited about the technology, "Doom" creator John Carmack was there from the beginning. Programmer of the Icelandic company CCP (it operates the space simulation "Eve Online") have developed their fighting game "Eve VR" within a few weeks for the Oculus Rift.



The technical demonstration is impressive: with the glasses, the control works very well. The field of view is very large with 110 degrees (diagonal). You can really look around and discover new sections in the game. The design of software and hardware with special lenses provides each eye a separate image, so as to cause a 3-D effect. The spatial effect convinced. And, very important for Action: The display changes without noticeable delay. I turn my head to the left, I look to the left.



Target recognition by head movement



"The simulation responded so quickly that you can aim at head movement in the game. To fire a torpedo at an enemy ship, I turn my head in his direction until it is positioned in the target acquisition. I think the goal for a moment captured, I can send out a torpedo."



The control is quickly understood after half a minute I'm fighting with my two team members against three ships of the opposite side. Each is controlled by an attendee with VR goggles, we sit next to each other to sixth. No one has problems with the control, no early rises out of the game. But from the outside, we see probably a little strange.



