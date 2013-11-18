Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was announced concerning whether certain Ocwen Financial officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Ocwen Financial officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Ocwen Financial Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $360.38 million in 2010 to $845.01 million in 2012 and that its Net Income increased from $37.98 million in 2010 to $180.92 million in 2012.



Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) grew from $8.76 per share in October 2010 to as high as $59.97 per share in October 2013.



On November 15, 2013, NYSE:OCN shares closed at $52.56 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Ocwen Financial Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com