Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (9007) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (9007) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (OERCL) is a diversified company based in Japan, which is involved in transportation, merchandising and real estate businesses. The company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a wide range of public transportation services such as railway, bus and taxi across Tokyo, Kanagawa and Shizuoka regions. OERCL also operates department stores in Shinjuku and retail stores including convenience stores and supermarkets in Tokyo and Kanagawa regions. In addition, the company develops and leases real estate properties. Furthermore, it provides real estate brokerage and remodeling services. The company is also involved in the operation of hotels, restaurants, golf courses and providing building management and maintenance services. OERCL is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143623/odakyu-electric-railway-co-ltd-9007-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###