Oddsmaker and Topbet Rated As Best Sportsbook Sites for July 2012 on SportsBookRoom.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Oddsmaker and Topbet have reason to celebrate since they’ve been named the top two sports books online websites for the month of July by the extremely popular SportsBookRoom.com.



Oddsmaker is number one on the list. They are currently offering every new player a 100% instant match signup bonus up to $1,000.



One of the principals at SportsBookRoom.com said Oddsmaker is consistently rated as one of the best sites simply because of their professionalism and devotion to the field. The current write up for Oddsmaker can be found via this link: http://www.sportsbookroom.com/oddsmaker-sportsbook-review/



The second best online sports book website to make the list is Topbet which consistently offers every new member fast payouts and big bonuses. They are currently offering cash back for casino play and an extremely generous fifty percent signup bonus. The website accepts players from the United States like Oddsmaker and Bovada, which is also consistently rated as one of the best sites online.



“I just want to say thanks for all your free information. You guys have hit it right on the money a few times and I’m sticking with you. Now I know why people say you’re the industry leader! Keep up the good work.” – Alex Pendleton



SportsBookRoom.com is one of the Internet’s oldest sportbook review and bonus websites. They’ve been around a long time and have developed a solid reputation as a reliable and trustworthy news and information publication. In fact, the site updates their free picks ever day by 10 a.m. Pacific Time and many people say you can set your watch by their schedule.



Players who are serious about making money are encouraged to visit the SportsBookRoom.com website to get up to speed on what’s going on in the industry. And of course, to take advantage of the incredible signup bonuses and matching that’s going on right now at some of the best online sports book websites.



About SportsbookRoom.com

SportsbookRoom.com was founded in 2002 for sports book players that wanted to best online sportsbook that offer the highest incentives' from reload bonus, new accounts, and sportsbook reviews from best sports books online. There are hundreds of online sportsbook sites out there that are very bad service. The sites we have chosen are the best sportsbook sites on the internet.